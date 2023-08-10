Concorde supersonic jet takes barge ride to Brooklyn for facelift

The Concorde supersonic jet that has been parked along Manhattan’s west side since retiring from commercial air travel took a slow boat to Brooklyn on Wednesday, 9 August, for a facelift that will take several months.

After Concorde’s service ended in 2003, New York’s Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum took in the British Airways Concorde that still holds the record for the fastest transatlantic crossing by a passenger aircraft - 2 hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds from Heathrow to John F. Kennedy Airport.

The needle-nosed jet will now be out of commission once more - until the spring of 2024. It will be stripped down, sanded and repainted at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.