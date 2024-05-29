Man with suspended license shocks judge by joining court while driving

A suspended driver shocked a judge in the US by joining his court via Zoom call while parking his car.

Judge Cedric Simpson was gobsmacked when defendant Corey Harris appeared on screen in his Michigan court and explained that he was pulling into his doctor’s office.

“I don’t even know why he would do that,” the judge said, perplexed.

“The defendant is to turn himself into the Washtenaw County Jail by 6pm today,” he added.

“Oh my God,” Mr Harris replied, looking skyward in disbelief.