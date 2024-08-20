Adorable moment Jamie Harrison’s sons lead DNC in Pledge of Allegiance

DNC Chairman Jamie Harrison welcomed his two sons on stage to kick off the first day of the Democratic National Convention on Monday 19 August.

Charles Harrison, 5, and his older brother William Harrison, 9, led the large crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance alongside their father and the Illinois State Police Honor Guard.

During the speech, the youngest brother Charles needed assistance from his father in placing his hand on his heart. However, the two finished out the Pledge of Allegiance proudly with roaring applause in the end. As the two walked off stage their father Mr. Harrison was shown beaming with pride in his children.