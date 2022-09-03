Deaf dog recused after 100-foot fall into Californian ravine

A deaf dog was rescued by the San Diego Humane Society after it fell down a 100-foot ravine near its home in southern California.

Footage shows the moment five rescuers brought eight-year-old Australian shepherd, Hobo, to safety.

SDHS spokeswoman Nina Thompson said the rescue mission took around four hours on Monday (29 August), with crews using safety lines to rappel down to reach the pet.

Hobo was reunited with his family, who sounded the alarm after the animal slipped down the canyon.

