Donald Trump has said that the Department of Justice made him look “like a snob” after the search of his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

FBI agents uncovered 11 sets of classified documents during the search of the premises on 8 August, and later released images of the strewn papers marked “secret” and “top secret.”

During an interview with American Voice Now, the former president said: “A lot of people think that when you walk into my office I have confidential documents spread out all over my floor .. like a slob.”

Trump claimed the images were staged.

