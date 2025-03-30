Trump ‘p***ed off’ at Putin over disparaging Zelensky comments

US President Donald Trump has said he was “pissed off” with Vladimir Putin, after the Russian president questioned Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s credibility.

In a phone call with NBC News, the Republican also threatened to place secondary tariffs on all Russian oil exports if Russia is unable to agree a deal with the US on “stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine” and if the war “was Russia’s fault”, adding that “it might not be”.

He told the broadcaster he plans to speak with Putin this week.