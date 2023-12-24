Watch: ‘One in a million’ babies born to mother with rare double womb

A woman in the US with a rare ‘double womb’ has given birth twice in two days in the run-up to Christmas.

Kelsey Hatcher, from Alabama, had a ‘one in a million’ pregnancy which saw her give birth to Roxi Layla on Tuesday night (19 December), and Rebel Laken the following morning (20 December).

Both babies were delivered at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, with one cesarean section, and her labour totalled over 20 hours.

The 32-year-old now looks forward to ‘enjoying the holidays’ at home with her family.