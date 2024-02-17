Endangered gorilla born by caesarean for first time in zoo’s 115-year history

A Texas zoo has shared the ‘miracle’ moment a premature gorilla was born by an emergency caesarean, after its mother suffered with preeclampsia.

Baby Jameela is the first in Fort Worth Zoo’s 115-year history to be born via the surgery, however, western lowland gorillas are critically endangered, so they pulled out all the stops for her safe arrival on 5 February.

33-year-old Sekani, her mother, has reportedly not yet bonded with her baby, but both are doing well following medical treatment in the days following Jameela’s birth.