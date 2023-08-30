Florida’s police chief has issued a chilling warning ahead of Hurricane Idalia making landfall.

Speaking at a press conference, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said: “I was out on Bayshore today at 1:30, and it was dry — literally a half hour later there were portions of Bayshore that were already flooded. I witnessed for myself people driving in the water.

“Don’t be that person. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.”

Idalia intensified to a Category 4 major hurricane at around 5am ET with the National Hurricane Center warning of ‘catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds’ nearing the Florida Big Bend.