Joe Biden says ‘MAGA Republicans’ can’t be ‘pro-law enforcement and pro insurrection’

Joe Biden said “MAGA Republicans” cannot claim to be “pro-law enforcement and pro insurrection” during a speech in Pennsylvania.

Speaking in Wilkes-Barre, Biden condemned those who defend those involved in the riot at the US Capitol building in January of 2021.

Biden said: “For God’s sake, whose side are you on? ... You’re either on the side of a mob or the side of the police. You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection.

“You can’t be a party of law and order and call the people who attacked the police on January 6th ‘patriots’. You can’t do it.”

