Joe Biden mocks ‘socialist Republicans’ for requesting funds they voted against

Joe Biden has criticised those he mockingly described as “socialist Republicans” for requesting federal funding they voted against.

The US president called out Republicans by name while speaking at a Volvo powertrain plant in Maryland, pointing out the hypocrisy of requesting funds from legislation they’d actually tried to put a stop to.

After reading out a CNN report that detailed Republican members calling his infrastructure legislation “socialist,” the president proceeded to out the representatives as having written requests for said funding.

“Socialism ... I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans,” Mr Biden remarked.

