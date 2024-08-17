The ‘most frustrating thing’ presidential candidate Kamala Harris is doing to Donald Trump in the race for the White House was revealed by Americast host, Justin Webb.

Speaking on the US politics podcast, Webb observed that “it might have been one of the great errors of Joe Biden’s efforts to do Donald Trump down was this constant building up of him as a threat.”

“Kamala Harris, it seems to me, doesn’t talk about it that much… She’s mostly just going around behind herself, and that is the most frustrating thing for Donald Trump,’ he added.

Harris now has a 2.6-point lead over Trump in the latest average of national polls, collated by FiveThirtyEight.