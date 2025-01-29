Trump’s homeland secretary refers to illegal immigrants as ‘dirtbags’ in video

President Donald Trump’s homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, joined immigration officers who arrested several people in New York City on Tuesday.

Trump’s administration is going out of its way to promote its nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration.

Noem posted a video of herself wearing a vest with “ICE” prominently on the front.

Immigration arrests have increased in recent days to 1,000-1,200 arrests per day, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). That number is well above the daily average of 311 arrests in 2024.