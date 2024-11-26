UPDATE 26 November 2024: This edited version of the video was shared on social media by the Ukrainian president’s office and gave the impression that Lindsey Graham referred to the fact that “Russians are dying’”as “the best money we have ever spent,” but according to a Reuters Fact check, this was misleading. In fact, these two things were said at separate times and were unrelated.

US senator Lindsey Graham dubbed ‘Russians dying’ as ‘the best money’ the US has spent during a meeting with Ukraine’s President Zelensky on Friday (26 May).

Footage from inside the room where it took place shows Graham joking with Zelensky that it’s ‘free or die’, as Ukraine requested more ‘long-range weapons’ to aid the ongoing invasion.

In a statement after the meeting, he said he expected the Ukrainian counter-offensive to ‘yield results’.

