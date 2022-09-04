Marjorie Taylor Greene spouts debunked right-wing conspiracies at Pennsylvania rally

Marjorie Taylor Greene used her platform at a Pennsylvania rally to spout debunked right-wing conspiracy theories on Saturday (3 September).

“President Trump won the 2020 election,” the Georgia representative said, adding, "that's right - we know president Trump won.”

Greene, a former QAnon supporter, travelled to the state, along with Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans, to support senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

Among other claims made by the congresswoman was that US schools are giving "furries," students who identify as cats, litter boxes.

The Independent has contacted Ms Greene for comment.

