Zombies take over streets of Mexico City in annual parade

Zombies took over the streets of Mexico City yesterday (19 October) for their annual Zombie Walk, with thousands dressed up in costumes and face paint for the occasion.

The Zombie Walk initially began in Sacramento, California in 2001, and has since spread to cities globally, with entire families getting involved.

Mexico City began its own version in 2007, and has since gone on to become one of the largest participators.

In November, Mexico will also celebrate ‘Day Of The Dead’, where they dress up and remember loved ones who have passed.