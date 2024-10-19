Barack Obama attended a Kamala Harris rally in Arizona last night (18 October), and took the opportunity to swipe at Donald Trump’s dance moves.

“You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this,” Obama said of an incident earlier in the week, that saw the presidential hopeful make supporters listen to his playlist for 39 minutes.

“We don’t need to see what an older, crazier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails.”

Obama is on the campaign trail alongside Kamala Harris, in the hope of winning over swing states before the upcoming US election.