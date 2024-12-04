Police officer uses child’s bike to chase down suspect in Colorado

A police officer in Lone Tree, Colorado, used a child’s bicycle to chase after a suspect on Saturday, 23 November.

The pursuit began after the suspect fled on foot following a reported theft. The suspect had scaled fences and stolen a motorised scooter in an attempt to evade police capture.

Officer Jacob Tarr, undeterred by the absence of a police vehicle, commandeered a child’s bike to continue the chase.

Despite the unconventional mode of transportation, Tarr successfully caught up with the suspect who had already been stopped by another officer.