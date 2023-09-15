Police officer dragged along road by fleeing driver during routine traffic stop

Dashcam footage has captured the moment a police officer was dragged along the road as a driver tried to flee during a routine traffic stop.

Video from the state trooper’s dashcam on 13 September shows the moment the now-arrested Derek Lobo, 31, flees the scene - taking the officer with him.

The incident happened in Brockton, Massachusetts, USA where the officer was dragged for a few seconds before he let go and returned to his own vehicle.

Massachusetts State Police said Lobo was stopped on motor vehicle violations and was wanted for a litany of other crimes.

They also confirmed the officer received minor injuries during the incident.