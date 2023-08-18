Rachel Morin: Maryland police release CCTV of suspect

Maryland police are appealing for help in identifying a man suspected of murdering Rachel Morin.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has released CCTV footage of the man suspected of killing Morin on a Maryland hiknig trail.

On Thursday, 17 August, police announced that DNA found at the scene of Morin’s murder had been matched to DNA left at a home where an unknown man broke into a home in Los Angeles and violently attacked a young girl in March.

CCTV footage shows the suspect leaving the scene of that crime. He is believed to be a Hispanic male aged 20-30.