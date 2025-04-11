RFK Jr claims US government will know ‘what has caused autism epidemic’ by September

Robert F. Kennedy Jr has claimed the government will know what has caused "the autism epidemic" by September and will "eliminate those exposures."

The US health secretary made the remarks during a cabinet meeting on Thursday, during which President Donald Trump leaned into the repeatedly debunked claim that vaccines cause autism, saying "maybe it's a shot."

The Autistic Self Advocacy Network has said there is "no evidence" that autism is "becoming more common", but rather society is "getting better at identifying it" and “diagnostic standards have appropriately been widened”.