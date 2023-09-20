An Alabama high school band director was tasered by police after authorities claimed he wouldn’t tell his band to stop playing.

Birmingham Police Department (BPD) said Minor High School’s band director Johnny Mims “did not comply” with requests to stop the musicians performing to students and attendees at a football game.

Footage shows BPD officers attempting to arrest Mr Mims before tasering him.

The band director was transported to hospital, BPD said.

He was booked in at Birmingham City Jail for disorderly conduct, harassment, and resisting arrest.