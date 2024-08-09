Cars submerged underwater as Tropical Storm Debby hits East Coast of US

Cars have been spotted submerged in water and roofs ripped from buildings as Tropical Storm Debby rips through the East Coast of the US.

The storm first hit Florida before making its way to North and South Carolina, so far killing one person.

It has caused a number of tornadoes overnight (9 August), with one local watching their home get swallowed up within “15 seconds”.

New England is now also on high alert for flooding over the weekend.

However, it has been downgraded to a post-tropical storm, with winds now sitting at around 30mph.