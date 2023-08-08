‘Spontaneous’ fire reduces Tesla to burnt-out skeleton at Sacramento garage

A damaged Tesla “spontaneously” caught fire at a high-end salvage yard in California last week, fire officials said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a high-end car dismantler in Rancho Cordova on the afternoon of 2 August and found a black Tesla Model S engulfed in flames.

Crews were “unable to move it to a safe location to burn out,” the fire department said, as it was “blocked in and surrounded by millions of dollars in salvaged vehicles including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bentleys.”

Fire officials said the Tesla had been salvaged due to flooding in Florida and was sitting idle in the yard when it spontaneously burst into flames.