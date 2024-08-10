Hurricane Debby moves through New York state causing major flood damage

After barreling through the southeastern United States, Tropical Storm Debby moved into New York State causing dangerous flood conditions. Throughout 9 August, the National Weather Service issued flash flood emergencies in multiple counties near the southern New York-Pennsylvania border. Finally, New York Governor Kathy Hochul officially declared a state of emergency for all of New York. Several towns, including Canisteo, NY were placed under evacuation due to the hazardous conditions. Residents of Canisteo, NY captured intense footage of damaged homes and roads they witnessed. In one video, a woman noted one hundred hay bells that were seen moving through the road.