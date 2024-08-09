Police response to Trump assassination attempt seen in new bodycam footage

Pennsylvania police have shared new bodycam footage that show their response to the aftermath of an attempted assassination on Donald Trump.

The clips, which show the moments surrounding the incident at a rally on 13 July include a police officer seeing suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks for the first time.

An officer is hoisted onto the roof of the building where Crooks is located, before jumping down and running to get a firearm.

However, the 20-year-old had enough time to take aim at Donald Trump before being shot dead by secret service agents.