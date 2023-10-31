Donald Trump danced his way off stage during a rally in Sioux City, Iowa yesterday (30 October), after revealing wife, Melania ‘hates’ it.

The revelation came as he did his usual ‘transgender weightlifting’ routine, vowing to ban transgender people from competing in women’s sports.

“She said, ‘Sir.’ She said, ‘Darling, I love you, I love you, but this is not presidential. You don’t dance off the stage. This is not presidential,’” he recalled.

Later going against his wife’s wishes and jigging off stage, the former president added: “The country’s going to hell in a hand-basket. Let’s do a little dancing.”