Donald Trump’s 2025 and 2017 inauguration speeches compared

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th United States President at The White House on Monday, January 20th, 2025.

With this being the second time he has been elected, The Independent looks back at his inauguration speech from eight years ago on Friday, January 20th, 2017.

In both speeches, Donald Trump expressed his goal of bringing back "strength" to the American people.

However, a more serious tone was used in his 2025 speech, emphasizing securing the border and the "unrelenting success" of America over other countries.

The 47th president’s speech serves as an example of the intense nationalism that has risen in the United States during the last few years.