Robot dog roams Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home after election win

Robot dogs have been seen patrolling Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home following his historic US election win, as part of heightened security measures.

The electronic hound has been seen pacing around a lake on the Florida estate in the days since the result was announced.

“Safeguarding the President-elect is a top priority,” communications chief for the Secret Service told Nextsar.

“While we cannot get into the specific capabilities, the robotic dogs are equipped with surveillance technology, and an array of advanced sensors that support our protective operations.”