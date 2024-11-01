Jennifer Lopez hits back at Trump Puerto Rico comments: 'Let's Get Loud'

Jennifer Lopez didn’t hold back in condemning Donald Trump’s comments about her homeland, Puerto Rico, as she supported Kamala Harris at a Las Vegas rally.

The presidential candidate caused a stir when he recently branded the territory a “floating island of garbage”, prompting backlash from Democrats and Republicans alike.

“At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels,” JLo told the crowd.

“It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character.”