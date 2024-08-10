Trump called military veterans ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’, former Chief of Staff claims

Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly has confirmed some details about his former boss, including a 2020 The Atlantic story that stirred the media and left the former president fuming with rage.

John Kelly said Trump turned towards him on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in 2017 and said “I don’t get it, what’s in it for them”.

He also told how Trump insulted former Senator John McCain and former president George Bush because they are veterans and were shot down during Vietnam and World War II respectively.

Kelly also described Trump as a person who has no respect for POWs as he thinks they are ’suckers’ because there is nothing in it for them.

He added, Trump did not want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because it didn’t look good for him.