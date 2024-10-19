Trump joins WWE stars as they endorse him for president

Donald Trump has filmed a new video alongside WWE icons, The Undertaker and Kane, as the duo endorsed him for president in the upcoming elections.

“Electionmania, the choice is yours”, The Undertaker tells the camera while sat alongside Trump in the clip posted to his TikTok.

“You can go with Trump, Kane, and the Undertaker, or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista, and Tim Walz...choose wisely.”

Bautista went viral recently after he mocked the Republican presidential nominee calling him a “weak, tubby toddler”.