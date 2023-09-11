Resurfaced 9/11 ground zero footage shows reporter unaware Twin Towers had collapsed

Resurfaced ground zero footage shows the moment an Americanj ournalist headed unknown toward the deadliest terror attack in US history.

CBS News photojournalist Mark LaGanga drove down Manhattan’s West Side Highway on 11 September, 2001, unaware the south tower had already collapsed on itself.

LaGanga can be seen walking up the highway towards the base of the north tower, interviewing passersby, and trying to find out what happened.

A police officer thought the roof had caved in, while a firefighter thought part of the building collapsed.

Even those who watched it happen up close could not process that the entire south tower had suddenly vanished.