Liz Cheney reveals a House Republican called Donald Trump “the Orange Jesus”

Liz Cheney has revealed that a House Republican called Donald Trump “the Orange Jesus” as he signed a sheet to object to the 2020 election results on 6 January.

Ms Cheney, who lost her Republican primary in August, made the remark at American Enterprise Institute’s “Constitution Day” event in Washington, DC.

“A member came in and he signed his name on each one of the sheets. And he said under his breath, the things we do for the orange Jesus,” the US representative recalled.

