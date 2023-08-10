Bride and groom stuck on mountain for 15 hours after lightning strikes

A bride and groom were trapped atop a mountain in Canada’s Banff national park after a lightning strike shut down a popular gondola ride.

Jaclyn and Brennen McConnell were taking their wedding photographs when the gondola failed and stranded them with hundreds of others on Sulphur Mountain.

“We slept on the floor, ate whatever snacks we could get our hands on, and simply waited until we could get back down the mountain,” Pala Mikayla, who was shooting the wedding photos, wrote on Instagram.

She documented the group’s experience in the social media post, revealing they were on the mountain for 15 hours before being lifted down in a helicopter.