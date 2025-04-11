Donald Trump's White House has announced it has installed a new painting in the government building, depicting the US president raising his fist in the air following an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania last year.

The painting - based on AP photographer Evan Vucci's image from the July rally, and reportedly painted by Marc Lipp - replaced one of 44th president Barack Obama, which has now been moved to the opposite side of the White House's main foyer.

A White House official told The Independent the painting was gifted to Trump by Republican activist Andrew Pollack.