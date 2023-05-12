Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Solar battery storage guide 2023

Thinking of getting solar panels? Get a free quote from providers near you
NEXT
Please enter a valid UK postcode
Written by Katharine Allison
Updated May 12, 2023

In this guide

  • What are solar batteries?
  • How to find solar panel battery storage
  • Which solar panel battery is the most energy efficient?
  • Do I need storage batteries for solar panels?
  • Are there solar panel kits with batteries and inverters?
  • Frequently asked questions about solar battery storage

As the global community grapples with climate change’s adverse impacts, the shift towards renewable energy sources has become increasingly urgent. Power produced by solar panels has emerged as a key player in transitioning to a cleaner, more sustainable future. However, the intermittent nature of solar energy production presents a challenge. This is where solar battery storage comes into play.

What are solar batteries?

Diagram of a solar panel system with solar batteries included.

Solar batteries store any unused electricity generated by your solar panels to be used later, such as at night when your panels aren’t working (Adobe)

Solar batteries are energy storage devices designed to store the electricity generated by solar panels. These batteries typically use advanced chemistry, such as lithium-ion and lead-acid, to store energy efficiently and reliably. When panels produce more electricity than is needed for immediate use, the surplus energy is sent to solar panel battery storage. This stored energy can be used when the panels are not producing power, such as at night or on cloudy days. 

Additionally, by storing this excess energy, you can utilise it during peak hours when electricity rates are higher. This reduces the amount of grid-supplied electricity you need to purchase, leading to lower electricity bills. 

While solar panel battery storage systems allow you to consume more solar-generated electricity, you may still produce more energy than you need. You can benefit from the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) in such cases, as it allows you to sell excess solar-generated electricity back to the grid by offsetting your mains usage or receiving a direct payment. 

Solar batteries are crucial in making solar energy systems more reliable and versatile. They help to mitigate the intermittent nature of solar power production, allowing homeowners to use the energy they produce even when the sun isn’t shining. 

Additionally, solar batteries can provide backup power during grid outages, enhance grid stability, and promote energy independence by reducing reliance on fossil fuels or grid-supplied electricity.

Get free solar panels quotes
Discover how much solar panels would cost for your home by answering a few questions.
GET FREE QUOTES

How to find solar panel battery storage

Finding the right solar batteries for your system involves several steps. It’s important to consider factors such as your energy needs, budget, and system compatibility when selecting the ideal solution. 

Assess your energy needs

Begin by evaluating your daily energy consumption and patterns. Determine the amount of solar-generated electricity you need to store for use during non-production hours. This will help you identify the appropriate battery capacity and discharge rate required to meet your energy needs.

Choose the right solar battery technology

Solar batteries are available in several types, such as lithium-ion, lead-acid, and flow batteries. Each has advantages and disadvantages regarding performance, cost, lifespan, and maintenance requirements. Research the different battery technologies to determine which best suits your needs and budget. The two most commonly seen types are: 

  • Lithium-ion batteries: These batteries can store a large amount of energy in a relatively small and lightweight package. They also have a longer lifespan than other battery types and have a high energy conversion efficiency – typically around 90–95 per cent. However, lithium-ion batteries are the most expensive option
  • Lead-acid batteries: There are two main types of lead-acid batteries used in solar energy storage. Flooded lead-acid (FLA) batteries require regular topping up with distilled water, while sealed lead-acid (SLA) batteries are maintenance-free but typically have a shorter lifespan. Both types are less efficient than lithium-ion batteries, and their production, recycling, and disposal involve lead, a toxic heavy metal 

Calculate battery capacity and power rating

The capacity of a solar battery is measured in kilowatt-hours (kWh) and indicates the amount of energy it can store. The power rating, measured in kilowatts (kW), determines the electricity the battery can deliver at any given time. To find the right battery storage, consider both the capacity and power rating to ensure the battery can store enough energy and deliver the required power to meet your energy needs.

Determine system compatibility

Ensure the solar battery you choose is compatible with your existing solar panel system, including the inverter and charge controller. Some solar batteries may require specific inverters or additional equipment for seamless integration. Consult your system manufacturer or installer for guidance on compatibility.

Compare costs and warranties

Solar battery costs vary significantly depending on the technology, capacity, and brand. Compare the prices of different batteries and consider installation costs, maintenance requirements, and potential savings on electricity bills. Also, take note of the warranty offered by the manufacturer, which typically covers battery performance and lifespan. A longer warranty period with favourable terms may indicate a high-quality product.

Consult a professional

Solar battery installation involves technical expertise and knowledge of electrical systems. Consult a professional solar installer or an electrician with experience in solar battery installations to ensure proper system integration.

Which solar panel battery is the most energy efficient?

Project Solar sells a range of solar storage batteries from several manufacturers.

SolaX Triple Power 5.8kWh Battery (TP58)

Solax Triple Power solar battery

SolaX TP58 solar battery (SolaX)

The TP58 is a lithium-ion battery intended for residential solar energy storage applications. It’s equipped with multiple safety features, including overcharge and over-discharge protection, short circuit protection, and thermal management systems, and comes with a 10-year warranty.

The SolaX Triple Power battery series is designed to be scalable, allowing users to connect multiple batteries in parallel to increase the overall energy storage capacity. This flexibility makes it easy to customise the storage system according to specific energy requirements.

Fox ESS Solar Storage Systems

Fox ESS Solar Battery Storage

A Fox ESS solar battery (Fox)

Fox ESS energy storage systems use lithium-ion batteries to store and manage the energy generated by solar panels efficiently. It offers a range of batteries with varying capacities to meet different energy storage needs, allowing users to select one that best fits their requirements.

BSB FAG Series Solar Batteries

BSB FAG series solar batteries

BSB FAG solar battery series (BSB)

BSB Power is a Chinese battery manufacturer that produces a wide range of batteries, including the FAG series of sealed lead-acid solar batteries. BSB Power says its batteries exhibit a low self-discharge rate, ensuring they can retain their charge for an extended period when not in use.

Do I need storage batteries for solar panels?

Whether you need storage batteries for your solar panels depends on several factors. 

With a grid-tied system, you might not need storage batteries, as you can rely on supplied energy for backup power when your panels are not generating enough.

Solar storage batteries become essential for off-grid systems or areas with unreliable grid connections. They help store excess solar energy during the day, which can then be used during the night or periods of low solar production.

Incorporating a storage battery into your solar system can help you increase energy independence, reduce your carbon footprint and minimise energy bills.

Are there solar panel kits with batteries and inverters?

There are solar panel kits available that include solar panels, batteries, and inverters, along with other essential components such as mounting hardware, charge controllers, and wiring. These kits are designed to provide a complete, all-in-one solution, with the components working together seamlessly.

Purchasing a solar panel kit can be more cost-effective than buying individual parts separately, as manufacturers and suppliers often bundle these components together at a discounted price.

Frequently asked questions about solar battery storage

Get Free Solar Panels Quotes The average home can save £1,190 every year with solar panels!
Get Quotes

Find the best [category]