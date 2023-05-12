Solar batteries are energy storage devices designed to store the electricity generated by solar panels. These batteries typically use advanced chemistry, such as lithium-ion and lead-acid, to store energy efficiently and reliably. When panels produce more electricity than is needed for immediate use, the surplus energy is sent to solar panel battery storage. This stored energy can be used when the panels are not producing power, such as at night or on cloudy days.

Additionally, by storing this excess energy, you can utilise it during peak hours when electricity rates are higher. This reduces the amount of grid-supplied electricity you need to purchase, leading to lower electricity bills.

While solar panel battery storage systems allow you to consume more solar-generated electricity, you may still produce more energy than you need. You can benefit from the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) in such cases, as it allows you to sell excess solar-generated electricity back to the grid by offsetting your mains usage or receiving a direct payment.

Solar batteries are crucial in making solar energy systems more reliable and versatile. They help to mitigate the intermittent nature of solar power production, allowing homeowners to use the energy they produce even when the sun isn’t shining.

Additionally, solar batteries can provide backup power during grid outages, enhance grid stability, and promote energy independence by reducing reliance on fossil fuels or grid-supplied electricity.