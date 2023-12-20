Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Siblings can be notoriously difficult to shop for, with those closest to us often proving a challenge when it comes to our holiday gifting lists. But don’t worry, we’re here to help, with a carefully curated round-up of the best gifts for brothers, ensuring you’ll soon become his favorite sibling.

Fortunately, there are a few foolproof gifts that any brother is sure to love, whether they are the tech-obsessed type, into gaming, outdoorsy, or just an overall admirer of the finer things in life.

From the brother who is into the unique, to the brother who loves anything food-related, we’ve done the legwork for you, coming up with a range of gifts that are bound to impress this Christmas.

With everything from tech and attire to toiletries and tasty treats included, keep reading for all the gift inspiration you’ll need this holiday season.

How we tested

A selection of the gifts we tested for this review (Chelsea Ritschel )

With an array of personalities to consider and countless products to choose from, we narrowed down the list to include things that most brothers would like to receive. We then tried and tested each product to ensure it was up to standard and met our expectations.

The best gifts for brothers in 2023 are:

Best gift overall – Aether Apparel cashmere hat: $95, Aetherapparel.com

– Aether Apparel cashmere hat: $95, Aetherapparel.com Best gift for travelers – Paravel rove duffle: $415, Tourparavel.com

– Paravel rove duffle: $415, Tourparavel.com Best fragrance – DS & Durga I don’t know what: From $210, Dsanddurga.com

– DS & Durga I don’t know what: From $210, Dsanddurga.com Best Apple gift – Apple AirPod Pro: $249, Apple.com

– Apple AirPod Pro: $249, Apple.com Best gift for tech lovers – Withings ScanWatch 2: $349.95, Withings.com

Aether Apparel cashmere hat: $95, Aetherapparel.com

(Aether Apparel)

Best: Gift overall

Rating: 5/5

Whether they’re the outdoorsy type or simply stylish, any brother on your list this year will love Aether’s cashmere hat. The beanie is tightly knit with soft cashmere and available in multiple colors, including black, heather grey, oatmeal, and bright orange. In addition to keeping your head extremely warm, Aether’s hat makes for a cool look, whether worn folded over or loose.

Buy now

Paravel rove duffle: $415, Tourparavel.com

(Paravel)

Best: Gift for travelers

Rating: 5/5

Paravel’s rove duffle is the perfect gift for any brother, as it is a reliable option for any weekend trip or quick getaway that may arise. The size of the duffle is great, as it can comfortably fit multiple outfits, while the blue and black design is sleek and attractive. Even when full, the roomy duffle, which is made of EcoCraft twill and recycled vegan leather, is easy to hold. Although it has a steep price, this is definitely a gift that will last.

If you’re looking for a smaller option, Paravel’s rove weekender ($370, Tourparavel.com), which features the same beautiful design, but retails at a lower price, is also a great option.

Buy now

DS & Durga I don’t know what perfume, 50ml: $210, Dsanddurga.com

(DS & Durga)

Best: Fragrance gift

Rating: 5/5

This Brooklyn, New York-based husband and wife team makes one of the best-smelling fragrances on the market, with “I don’t know what” sure to see strangers stopping you on the street. The top note is bergamot essence, while base notes include civetone, firsantol, and ambrox super. The fragrance, which is gender-neutral, comes in three sizes, with a pocket-size version available for $75, while the 50ml version retails for $210, but will see your brother through months of wear, thanks to the long-lasting scent.

Buy now

Dr Barbara Sturm winter kit: $280, Drsturm.com

(Dr Barbara Sturm)

Best: Gift they never knew they needed

Rating: 4.5/5

Skincare may not be at the forefront of every man’s mind, but it should be. Dr Barbara Sturm’s winter kit is the perfect place to start for the man who hasn’t put much thought into his skincare routine, or for the man who is simply looking to streamline his regime.

With everything you need to keep skin moisturized in cold weather, including a cleanser, face mask, night serum, and lip balm, this seven-product kit is a must-have for the winter. The $280 price tag also includes a luxurious forest green toiletry bag. If you’re looking for an easy way to incorporate a skincare routine into your brother’s life, the Dr Barbara Sturm winter kit is the way to go.

Buy now

Dagne Dover Seoul dopp kit: $85, Dagnedover.com

(Dagne Dover)

Best: Toiletry kit

Rating: 5/5

When it comes to toiletry kits, Dagne Dover’s Seoul dopp kit is both unique and extremely durable. The cylinder shape of the case is unlike many other toiletry kits, and it’s also what makes it stand out as one of the best options. A hardy exterior, which is made of 100 per cent recycled 900D polyester, is easily cleaned, and the interior features recycled lining.

Inside, there’s a section to hold a toothbrush, a mesh zippered pouch that can hold a decent number of items, and a large pouch at the bottom where the rest of the toiletries can go. One of the best features is the hook, which means you can hang the toiletry kit for easy access.

Although we prefer the large size, which retails for $95, there’s also a smaller version that retails for $85. By far the best toiletry case we’ve used, it comes with our well-deserved five-star seal of approval.

Buy now

Noma Projects corn yuzu hot sauce: $25.84, Nomaprojects.com

(Noma Projects )

Best: Foodie gift

Rating: 4/5

If you’re looking for a more unique gift for your brother this holiday season, Noma Projects has you covered. This corn yuzu hot sauce, made with a blend of roasted habanero, sweet corn, and yuzu, is interesting and delicious and can be poured over just about anything. While this is the perfect gift for a foodie, any brother into spice will enjoy this sauce. However, you don’t need to worry about it being too spicy, as it sits at 1,230 Scoville heat units, which means it’s mild. The best part? This hot sauce is vegan, as well as being soy, gluten and dairy-free. If you aren’t sure what to get a food snob, look no further.

Buy now

Bose soundlink flex Bluetooth speaker: Was $149, now $119, Bose.com

(Bose)

Best: For music-lovers

Rating: 4/5

Music gifts are always a foolproof idea, which is why we recommend this waterproof portable speaker. The speaker is easy to set up, lightweight at just 1.3lbs, and attractive. Plus, the 12-hour battery life means your brother won’t always have to worry about charging it before listening to his favorite tunes.

Buy now

Glocusent USB rechargeable book light: $25.99, Amazon.com

(Glocusent)

Best: For bookworms

Rating: 4/5

One of the most affordable gifts on our list is perfect for avid readers. The Glocusent USB rechargeable light attaches easily to a book to provide targeted, bright LED lighting that enables the reader to see the pages clearly. In addition to being easy to use, there are also five brightness modes and three different reading modes, including one that filters 99 per cent of blue light, to protect eyes and prevent strain. If you’re on a budget but still want to make a big impact this holiday season, we think this is a great choice.

Buy now

Apple AirPod Pro: $249, Apple.com

(Apple)

Best: Apple gift

Rating: 5/5

Music lovers will rejoice when they unwrap a pair of Apple’s AirPods pros this holiday season. The earbuds are comfortable and provide excellent noise-cancellation capabilities, in addition to incredible sound quality. At $249, Apple’s AirPods pro are more expensive than just the regular AirPods, but we think they’re worth the price. The battery life is also impressive, as is the quick charging time.

Buy now

Withings ScanWatch 2: $349.95, Withings.com

(Withings)

Best: Gift for tech lovers

Rating: 5/5

For the health-conscious, Withings ScanWatch 2 makes the perfect gift. The watch face is beautiful and looks like a traditional timepiece, however, it’s also able to track your body temperature, workouts and sleep. The 30-day battery is a huge plus, and makes this a low-fuss gift. If your brother wants a smartwatch but doesn’t want the tech-forward look of an Apple Watch, Withings ScanWatch 2 is the way to go.

Buy now

The verdict: Gifts for brothers

If your brother is interested in cooking or simply eating delicious food, we recommend the Noma Projects corn yuzu hot sauce. Does your brother have a passion for travel? If so, the Paravel Rove Duffle is the way to go, while brothers who are looking for a new signature scent will most definitely enjoy DS & Durga’s ‘I don’t know what’. A failsafe gift though has to be the Aether Apparel cashmere hat.

Looking for more inspiration? Read our round-up of the best White Elephant gift ideas