Royal news live: Prince Harry photobombs Meghan and Nelly Furtado’s Invictus selfie

The Invictus Games began on Saturday, bringing together over 500 competitors from 23 nations

Barney Davis,Shweta Sharma
Monday 10 February 2025 06:05 GMT
Prince Harry opens Invictus Games with joke about being ‘tired’ as Meghan looks on

Prince Harry hilariously photobombs Nelly Furtado and Meghan Markle's selfie in the latest as his Invictus Games kicks off in Vancouver.

The Duke of Sussex seems in good spirits in Canada has already been caught dad-dancing, joking and hugging the competitors before delivering a heartfelt speech to open the ceremony.

Now he can be seen making his wife Meghan and Nelly Furtado crack up backstage as he does a straightfaced reveal behind them ahead of the popstars headline slot.

Furtado captioned the post with the couple who have been full of public displays of affection for each other: “They’re beautiful, that’s for sure”.

Meghan Markle joined her husband for the seventh edition of the games, which Harry founded in 2014, bringing together over 500 competitors from 23 nations.

It came as President Trump denied he would be looking to deport Prince Harry after he admitted taking recreational drugs in his hit memoir - Spare.

But the President told the New York Post on Friday: “I don’t want to do that.

“I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

WATCH: The moment Prince Harry receives a pair of budgie smugglers from Team Australia

Prince Harry continued a long-standing tradition as he accepted a pair of budgie smugglers from Team Australia at the 2025 Invictus Games.

Bryony Gooch10 February 2025 07:27

Charles to meet Pope in Italy visit as King continues cancer treatment

Charles to meet Pope Francis in Italy visit as King continues cancer treatment

The couple will be heading on a major spring tour in early April where they will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican

Tom Watling10 February 2025 07:00

King Charles to star in new Prime Video documentary

King Charles to star in new Prime Video documentary

Special will debut on the streaming service in late 2025 or early 2026

Tom Watling10 February 2025 06:00

Princess of Wales wants public to focus on her work - not her wardrobe

Princess of Wales wants public to focus on her work – not her wardrobe

‘The style is there but it’s about the substance’, a palace source said

Tom Watling10 February 2025 05:00

Kemi Badenoch to meet King Charles in revived royal practice

Kemi Badenoch to meet King Charles in revived royal practice

King Charles will bring back the tradition for the first time in almost 20 years

Tom Watling10 February 2025 04:00

Prince Louis takes new photo of Kate for World Cancer Day

Prince Louis takes candid new photo of Kate Middleton to mark World Cancer Day

The princess captioned the photo: ‘Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C’

Tom Watling10 February 2025 03:00

William speaks about grief on visit to charity with links to Diana

Prince William speaks about bereavement on visit to charity with close links to Diana

Bereavement UK launched in 1994 with support from William’s late mother, Princess Diana

Tom Watling10 February 2025 02:00

Meghan thanks Billie Eilish for heartfelt gift to LA wildfire victim

Meghan Markle thanks Billie Eilish for heartfelt gift to LA wildfire victim

Duchess described meeting mother and daughter who had lost everything in LA wildfires

Tom Watling10 February 2025 01:00

Meghan sends message to Billie Eilish in emotional Instagram video

Meghan sends message to Billie Eilish in emotional Instagram video

The Duchess of Sussex sent a personal message to Billie Eilish in a new Instagram video thanking celebrities for their support for the Los Angeles community following devastating wildfires. Meghan explained that she got in touch with a mother and daughter whose home was “left in ashes” by the blazes that destroyed more than 12,000 homes, revealing that among the 15-year-old’s possessions burned in the fire was a Billie Eilish T-shirt that had been left in the washing machine. She told her followers she contacted everyone she knew to get a voice note to Billie Eilish, before opening a package to reveal the singer had signed a box full of merchandise for the 15-year-old. “Let’s keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires,” the duchess captioned the video.

Tom Watling10 February 2025 00:00

Prince Harry photobombs Meghan and Nelly Furtado’s Invictus selfie

Prince Harry photobombs Meghan and Nelly Furtado’s Invictus selfie
Tom Watling9 February 2025 23:00

