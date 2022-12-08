A continuing drought and rising temperatures in Madagascar, brought on by climate change, are threatening food supplies in Madagascar, scientists have warned.

Food insecurities are driving people from the south of the island to flee to the coast.

Solo, who migrated, said: “The kids are starving, that’s why we came here to Belo sur Mer... With fishing, we can find cheap, even free food.”

The United Nations University reports that around 90 per cent of families in southern Madagascar depend on agriculture, livestock and fishing activities, which have almost totally collapsed due to a long drought.

Sign up for our newsletters.