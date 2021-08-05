Greece wildfires: Army helps tackle blaze on island of Evia

The Greek army were called in to help firefighters tackle a blaze on the island of Evia as wildfires raged throughout the country this week.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from Varibobi, a northeastern suburb of Athens , and more than 100 homes and businesses have been destroyed in the fires – as helicopters and planes were used to try and bring the blaze under control.

The Greek coastguard also helped with evacuations on the island of Evia, where residents fled to a beach to escape the fires.