Greta Thunberg: We cannot overestimate how storytelling can help climate crisis

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has said we shouldn’t overestimate "the power of storytelling" when it comes to tackling the climate crisis when speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival .

Thunberg appeared alongside Norwegian writer Jo Nesbo in the online event, and lamented the “lack of storytelling when it comes to the climate crisis” and spoke about how humans are social animals and copy a lot of our behaviours from others.

The 18-year-old activist referenced how quickly people’s behaviours changed during the coronavirus pandemic, and said this is an example of how quickly society can adapt to new norms.