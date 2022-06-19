India: Military called in amid devastating floods

The Indian military have been called in to carry out evacuations after heavy flooding inundated parts of the northeast states.

A rescue boat capsized in Hojai district, leaving three children missing while 21 others have been rescued.

Army soldiers have been evacuating flood-affected villagers after heavy rains hit the district in Assam on 18 June.

As many as 19 lakh people remained affected by the deluge throughout the 28 districts of Assam. A total of 55 people have died due to floods and landslides in the state this year.

