Sharks lurked around diver’s swimming off the coast of Pembrokeshire, a video has shown.

Pembrokeshire Boat Charters captured the blue sharks circling the divers during a snorkelling trip out in the Celtic Deeps, around 35 miles from St Anne’s Head.

The underwater footage captures two sharks circling the diver’s feet before they draw nearer for a closer look.

After growing more curious, one shark began swimming between the divers as they calmly floated in the water.

George, the company’s marine biologist said: “You will see just how curious and intelligent these creatures are and we can guarantee you will develop a ‘soft spot’.”