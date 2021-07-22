Animal farming is one of the biggest causes of greenhouse gasses, deforestation, water pollution and air pollution. Here’s how going vegan and consuming less meat and dairy can have a positive effect on the world as it faces up to the climate emergency. Whether it’s using less water in growing crops than animals, devoting less land to animals and their feed needs or reducing the carbon footprint of agriculture with less greenhouse gasses being emitted, veganism can help the world in a broad variety of ways.