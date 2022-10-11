UK launches first-ever Autumn Water Watch to help tackle water quality crisis

The UK’s first-ever Autumn Water Watch has been launched to help assess the health and quality of the nation’s freshwater environments.

With not one UK river in an overall state of “good” health, it has become imperative to monitor our waterways.

Running from Friday 14 October until Sunday 16 October, the Autumn Water Watch calls on people up and down the UK to spend just 15 minutes observing their local waters in the form of a citizen science survey.

Data collected will provide valuable insights into the overall health of waterways.

