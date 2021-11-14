Alok Sharma was visibly emotional as he concluded Cop26 deal negotiations with last-minute changes.

The Cop26 president apologised for changes on the wording about coal after India and China forced a last-minute adjustment to the text of the deal agreed in Glasgow.

Addressing delegates, Mr Sharma said: “May I just say to all delegates I apologise for the way this process has unfolded and I am deeply sorry.”

“I also understand the deep disappointment but I think as you have noted, it’s also vital that we protect this package," he added.

