More than 120 world leaders have come together for the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow – and Greta Thunberg has something to say about it.

The Swedish activist put world leaders on notice for not doing enough against the climate emergency, dropping the f-bomb in the process.

Speaking at Festival Park in Glasgow, the 18-year-old said: “No more blah blah blah, no more whatever the f*** they are doing inside there", hyping up the crowd of protesters gathered outside the conference.

