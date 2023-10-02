A terrified Amanda Holden climbed 500ft to scale the outside of Blackpool Tower to raise vital funds for charity.

The 52-year-old took on the challenge on Monday morning to raise money for Heart Radio charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

The iconic UK landmark is 518 feet and 9 inches tall, and, on a clear day, it can be seen from as far away as Wales.

Holden told people it was the “scariest thing she’s ever done in her life”.

The task was the first of five as Holden and co-presenter Ashley Roberts tackle five epic challenges in five hours for the fundraiser.