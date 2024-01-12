Radio 1 DJ Annie Nightingale reveals how she ‘stays relevant’ in resurfaced clip

Radio 1 DJ Annie Nightingale reveals how she ‘stays relevant’ in the music world in a resurfaced clip.

The radio star, who was the station’s first-ever female presenter died on Thursday (11 January) following a short illness, her family said. She was 83.

Ms Nightingale is seen discussing her longevity in radio when she appeared on BBC show This Week back in 2016.

She tells presenter Andrew Neil that “anyone can make an album on an iPhone” but he suggests she keeps that secret.